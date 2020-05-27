Jennifer Lopez Admits She’s ‘A Little Heartbroken’ Her Wedding Plans To Alex Rodriguez Are Still On Hold

Jennifer Lopez remains to be feeling the blues about indefinitely suspending her marriage ceremony to Alex Rodriguez.

As you’re conscious, the Love Don’t Cost A Thing singer and former MLB star are nonetheless within the midst of a prolonged engagement interval since they had been compelled to place their highly-anticipated summer season nuptials on maintain as a result of worldwide coronavirus pandemic. All issues thought of, although, Jenny can’t assist however really feel the frustration whereas ready for issues to ultimately change!

On Tuesday, the 50-year-old shared an replace on the place issues stand with the marriage planning whereas nearly showing on the Today present:

“Nobody knows. There’s no planning right now. You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out. You know, it’s disappointing on one level.”

J.Lo informed the outlet she had each intention of slowing down her jam-packed schedule to take day without work and deal with her private life. But for the bride-to-be, that meant getting hitched to the previous professional athlete with their mates, household, and family members there to help as a substitute of being cooped up at dwelling with no actual thought of after they’ll be capable to safely transfer ahead as scheduled:

“After the Super Bowl and after World of Dance, after we finished filming it, I planned to take time off which is what we’re doing right now. But at the same time, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year but everything is kind of on hold right now.”

Lopez continued:

“I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans, but I’m also like, you know what, God has a bigger plan and we just have to wait and see. Maybe it’s going to be better? I have to believe that it will be.”

Aww. Keep up that optimistic perspective, gurl! Although it’s been over a 12 months for the reason that couple obtained engaged on a seaside within the Bahamas in March 2019, there IS a lightweight on the finish of this tunnel and within the meantime, the cute pair proceed to carry one another shut throughout the quarantine.

Back in early April, the Hustlers star opened as much as Ellen DeGeneres about her need to stroll down the aisle in 2020 and mentioned she was nonetheless hopeful to see “in a few months how this all pans out.”

“It did have an effect on it somewhat bit. We will see what occurs now. Honestly, I actually don’t know what’s going to occur now so far as dates of something like that. We’re kinda of simply in a holding sample like the remainder of the world.

But then a month later, a supply informed E! News issues had been postponed indefinitely:

“They have been struggling for weeks over this decision, but with no return to normalcy in the near future, the couple felt postponing the wedding was the safest and smartest choice. Guests have recently been notified that the wedding will not be happening in late summer as anticipated.”

Again, this was positively a good move to make! Jennifer’s fourth (and hopefully, remaining) marriage will really feel that a lot sweeter every time the time is correct.

Let’s hope issues around the globe relax sooner fairly than later!