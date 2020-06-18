Jennifer Lawrence FINALLY Joins Twitter – Here’s Why She Went Public On Social Media!

Jennifer Lawrence is one of us!

The Hunger Games star is currently on Twitter and speaking out about racial injustices which have hit near to home. While she has previously admitted to privately using social media accounts in the past, she’s finally public!

On Tuesday, she shared via her new profile, @JLawrence_RepUs, support for RepresentUs, an organization that pursues “federal reform” with regards to elections, that the 29-year-old is on the board of, along with fellow famous faces Ed Helms and The Big Short director Adam McKay.

For her first-ever post, Lawrence shared a video by the non-profit featuring Love and Basketball actor Omar Epps and activist Desmond Meade discussing the high rate of incarcerated Black men in america:

Nearly 1 in 4 Black men in America will be locked up at some time in their life. In this short video, @omarepps & @desmondmeade explain how corruption has broken our criminal justice system—& what we can do to fix it. #UnbreakingAmerica #JusticeForSale https://t.co/nBgujzH2BH pic.twitter.com/Jhw4Jtav5L — Jennifer Lawrence – Represent.Us (@JLawrence_RepUs) June 16, 2020

Her second tweet was far more personal with a statement calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. As you’re likely aware, the EMT was killed by Louisville Metro Police on March 13 when officers made a raid on her home as she and boyfriend Kenneth Walker slept. Officers inaccurately raided their address, looking for a person who had been in custody early in the day that day.

Last week, Louisville council unanimously passed Breonna’s Law, which bans no-knock search warrants and also mandates the use of human body cameras throughout searches. But there have still been no charges brought from the officers accountable for her death, and shockingly, they are still employed on the force. Breonna was only 26-years-old and had dreams of pursuing a vocation in nursing.

The Oscar winner and Kentucky native penned on Wednesday:

“For three months since her murder, Breonna Taylor’s family, the people of Louisville, Americans across the country, and many around the world have called out for justice. And yet, those calls have gone unanswered. No arrests have been made, the officers responsible for her death remain employed by the LMPD, and disturbingly, the LMPD’s own investigation report was woefully inaccurate. As a Louisvillian, as a human being, I cannot be silent.”

She continued:

“I join those who are speaking out from this grave injustice, calling upon Attorney General Daniel Cameron to simply take immediate action to hold those responsible for her death accountable. Mr. Cameron, the longer you wait to bring criminal charges against officers Jonathan Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove, and Brett Hankinson, the more trust erodes. I urge you to agree to transparency in the investigatio and prosecution of these officers, and address the LMPD’s insufficient a reaction to Breonna Taylor’s murder. We must not permit the erasure of Black women to continue in America.”

And powerfully, J.Law concluded:

“As many activists and leaders have already been imploring for a long time: #SayHerName“

We can’t wait to see how Jen will continue steadily to use her voice on the platform!! And let’s hope this newfound public activism results in prices for the cops who murdered Taylor.

