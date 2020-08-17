Jennifer Lawrence called Kris Jenner’s ‘favorite daughter’ in birthday wish from TV star

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jenner required to her Instagram story to share a birthday wish for the Oscar winner.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE SELLS PENTHOUSE AT MULTI MILLION-DOLLAR LOSS AS CORONAVIRUS PROMPTS SOME NEW YORKERS TO LEAVE THE CITY

In the very first of numerous messages, Jenner, 64, shared a picture of herself and Lawrence snuggling on a bed, acting shocked while checking out a book.

“Happy birthday Jen!!!” stated the very first note.

A 2nd picture portrayed the 2 hugging one another.

“You are the most amazing girlfriend, wife, daughter and my favorite daughter today!!!!!” The truth star joked.

KRIS JENNER BREAKS SOCIAL MEDIA SILENCE AFTER KANYE WEST’S TWEETSTORM INSULTS

A 3rd image revealed Jenner speaking into a microphone while Lawrence waited her, chuckling. Both clutched mixed drinks in the shot.

“Thank you for your friendship, love, and so much laughter my sides hurt,” she continued.

Alongside an image of the 2 smiling with a buddy, Jenner concluded: “I love you so much!!”

The businesswoman is, naturally, mom to Kourtney, 41, Kim, 39, Khloé, 36, and Rob Kardashian, 33, all of whom she shows late ex-husband Robert Kardashian.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She likewise shares …