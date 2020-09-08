Jennifer Laude: US Marine pardoned by Philippines for killing of transgender woman

Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton has served about six years of the 10-year sentence he was given in 2015 for killing Jennifer Laude, a 26-year-old transgender woman, in a motel room in 2014.

It came after a court last week said Pemberton should be given credit for good conduct during his time served in the Camp Aguinaldo military prison in Quezon City, rather than New Bilibid Prison, the country’s main penitentiary, according to a CNN Philippines report.

That credit amounted to more than four years, the court said, and with time served after his arrest but before trial, Pemberton had served the 10 years required. Critics said it was easy for Pemberton to be on good behavior because he was able to serve his sentence alone rather than with the general prison population.

“Cutting matters short over what constitutes time served, and since where he was detained was not in the prisoner’s control — and to do justice — the President has granted an absolute pardon to Pemberton,” Locsin said in a Twitter post. Pemberton’s lawyer, Rowena Flores, said Duterte’s decision was not something her client sought and that she first learned of it from the media. “I thank our President for his pardon. I think with this development, justice is served and that the laws were followed,” she told CNN Philippines. Duterte, speaking in his weekly address on Monday, said no records were kept on Pemberton’s behavior in the military prison so he should be assumed to have acted properly. “We should…

