Jennifer Laude case: Duterte pardons US marine over transgender killing



Joseph Pemberton (C) was tried for murder in 2015





Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has drawn criticism from rights groups after pardoning a US marine convicted of killing a transgender woman.

Mr Duterte issued on the pardon on Monday to Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton, who has been in prison since 2014 for the murder of Jennifer Laude.

Pemberton has served just over half of a 10-year sentence for the murder.

Virginia Suarez, a lawyer for Laude’s family, called the decision a “mockery” of the country’s justice system.

The pardon was announced by Mr Duterte’s spokesman, Harry Roque. “The president has erased the remaining punishment against Pemberton,” said. “He can now go home because of the pardon.”

The former US marine had been granted early release last week by a local court, for good behaviour, but the decision was being held pending an appeal by lawyers for Laude’s family. That process was negated by the pardon.

There was no immediate announcement of a release date.

