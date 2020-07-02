Jennifer Hudson photos as Aretha Franklin in ‘Respect’ biopic go viral – Armenian News

More than a decade after Aretha Franklin began talking up a movie about her life, the initial glimpse of images from the forthcoming “Respect” — with handpicked star Jennifer Hudson as an antique Queen of Soul – have gone viral.

This first batch of stills, included in the photos, happens the heels of a Sunday night video teaser, released after Hudson’s performance on the BET Awards. It follows a teaser-trailer that hit in December, USA Today reports.

The new pictures show the film’s portrayal of Franklin’s distinctive glittering fashions during the mid-’60s and, later, her trendsetting Afro.

“Respect,” set for limited release Christmas Day before nationwide distribution, also stars Forest Whitaker (father Rev. C.L. Franklin), Audra McDonald (mother Barbara Franklin) and Marlon Wayans (husband-manager Ted White). Mary J. Blige, Heather Headley, Tate Donovan and Marc Maron also have roles.