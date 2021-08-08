Jennifer Hudson on playing Aretha Franklin in 'Respect' and empowering black female entrepreneurs
Jennifer Hudson on playing Aretha Franklin in 'Respect' and empowering black female entrepreneurs

On this episode of Yahoo Finance Presents, actress and singer Jennifer Hudson sat down with Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal to discuss her partnership with Mastercard that empowers black female business owners. She also discusses the return to live music and entertainment, as well as her role in the upcoming film ‘Respect,’ where she stars as Aretha Franklin.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR