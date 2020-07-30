Jennifer Holliday took us to church to honor John Lewis

Holliday first came to fame as a Tony Award-winning member of the original Broadway cast of “Dreamgirls.” Her rendition of “And I Am Telling You” is now legendary.
She took center stage at Ebenezer to honor Lewis with the hymn, “Only What You Do for Christ Will Last.”
“You may seek earthly power, and fame/And the world might be impressed by your great name,” she sang. “Soon the glories of this life will all soon be past/But only what you do for Christ will last.”
Holliday was not the only singer to move those in attendance of the funeral.
Famed gospel singers Marvin Winans and and his brother BeBe Winans gave a rousing performance of “Good Trouble.”
Marvin Winans shared that he, Bebe and their sister CeCe Winans sang for Lewis in the final days of his life.
He and his brother then led those gathered in a rendition of one of the songs they sang for Lewis: “We Shall Overcome.”