Jennifer Garner Weeping Uncontrollably Over The Office Finale Is SO Relatable! Watch!

Jennifer Garner never ceases to be relatable!

On Monday, the Alias alum took to Instagram to share a clip of herself moved to tears after watching the finale of The Office, admitting in the caption that it gave her some big feels.

In the slo-mo video (below), the distraught 48-year-old actress wiped away her tears with the Dunder Mifflin t-shirt she was wearing before she hilariously wailed in agony over the ending of the beloved NBC sitcom.

She wrote in the caption:

“My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through “How to Behave as Grownups”, aka #TheOffice. Apparently we are sensitive people — the finale hit us pretty hard. When I realized I’d accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too.”

We feel your emotions, gurl!

Ch-ch-check out the post (below) to see Jen get her cry on.

[Image via Jennifer Garner/Instagram/NBC]