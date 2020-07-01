Jennifer Garner Offers Fan Heartfelt Breakup Advice Following Their Divorce: ‘Laughter Will Come’

It’s pretty rare that people hear from Jennifer Garner about relationships, so this was an unexpected treat!

On Monday, the 13 Going on 30 star shared a hilarious roundup of her “lockdown fierce” looks to Instagram as she continues to stay safe at home with her children, 14-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina, and 8-year-old Sam during the pandemic.

Though she showed off her goofy side in the photos, she got deep in the comments when one follower opened up about their experience with “emotional abuse” at the hands of their husband.

The commenter wrote:

“I wish I had your happiness and feeling of security. And I don’t say that resentfully because you present yourself as a good and kind person. Your actions show you to be good and kind. It’s that I have finally gotten the courage to tell my husband to leave after years of emotional abuse and I feel like I will never find happiness or security.”

They continued:

“I find a sense of balm from seeing yours but it’s also mixed with a winsome feeling because I don’t think I’ll ever be there. He is so vindictive and powerful and I have nothing and no one. Why am I saying this to a stranger? I really don’t know.”

A clearly moved Garner wrote back (below), seemingly drawing on her own experience of divorcing Ben Affleck:

“Your heart sounds heavy, I am so sorry. Hopefully you have powerful women in your corner, reminding you of your strength and your worth. Hopefully, you are able to calm your mind with prayer/meditation/ exercise/ art. Laughter will come and really — it is worth fighting for. Until then, all of my love.”

Jen and Ben have already been a pretty solid example of co-parenting after their separation, and also have endured a great deal even after their divorce, with the actress being supportive of her ex throughout his struggles with alcoholism and addiction. And now, despite a pretty serious leading lady in his life, they’re still getting along.

In case there have been any questions about it, you can find no romantic feelings lingering here either! As of April 2018, Garner is happily in a relationship with businessman John Miller which she keeps very private, while Affleck continues to pack on major PDA with Ana de Armas. Despite them both having moved on, the Gone Girl star still recognizes that their 2015 was the “biggest regret” of his life.

