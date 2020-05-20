Jennifer Garner Glad To See Ben Affleck ‘In A Good & Healthy Place’

A terrific instance of healthy co-parenting!

At the very least that’s what resources need to state concerning Ben Affleck as well as Jennifer Garner‘s relationship. The two have been through quite a bit even after their divorce, with Jen being supportive of her ex throughout his struggles with alcoholism, and even with a new leading lady in his life, they’ re still managing simply great.

According to an Us Weekly resource, both “have worked hard to get in a good place with each other.” Furthermore, Garner is “always polite and trusts Ben and lets him do what he wants when he’s with the kids.”

The expert included:

“Although it’s sad in a way to see him move on and be so happy, she is ultimately happy that he is happy and in a good and healthy place with his life. That’s what she ultimately wants for the father of her kids.”

Such terrific points to listen to!! And we make sure their youngsters, 14- year-old Violet, 11- year-old Seraphina, as well as 8-year-old Samuel, absolutely value having moms and dads that have the ability to remain civil.

There are no enchanting sensations remaining right here any longer, with Garner gladly in a connection since April 2018 with business person John Miller, as well as Affleck remaining to load on the PERSONAL ORGANIZER with Ana de Armas throughout community.

Luckily, Jen is extremely encouraging of the brand-new partnership! Even though they’re ex-spouses, it most likely indicates a great deal from Ben to have authorization from the mom of his kids. A resource formerly splashed concerning the scenario:

“Jen has completely moved on from Ben in a romantic sense. She considers him a friend, thinks he is a good dad to their children and respects him. She is happy in her own life and supportive of him and happy for him and his relationship.”

They have actually come a lengthy means, specifically since the 13 Going On 30 celebrity formerly had not been as well delighted concerning his option in partners. When he was connected to Playboy version Shauna Sexton back in 2018, Jen was apparently not delighted in all concerning the suit, with a within resource informing Us Weekly at the time:

“Of course she’s not pleased he’s dating a 22-year-old Playboy model. But she’s also not surprised. Jen has come to expect this from Ben. She’s not going to get involved. She can’t make decisions for him.”

We rejoice these 2 have the ability to place the past behind them as well as concentrate on what’s essential: their youngsters!

