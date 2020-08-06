Jennifer Garner Enjoys Flirty Beach Date With Bradley Cooper After Breaking Up With BF John Miller! DETAILS!

Jennifer Garner and sweetheart John Miller are formally over!

We have not looked at the set in a while, however according to a brand-new In Touch Weekly report, the 13 Going On 30 starlet and 42- year-old tech business owner “are no longer together” after silently parting methods previously this year. How are we recently discovering this?!

Related: Jennifer Garner Offers Solid Breakup Advice To A Fan Amid Their Divorce!

As some might likely remember, Garner and Miller were presented to each other by shared pals in the Summer of 2018 and “hit it off immediately,” per sources at the time– however the flame has actually considering that died. An expert described the nature of the apparently friendly break up, informing the outlet:

“They broke up prior to L.A. entered into lockdown[from COVID-19] Jen and John stay on friendly terms so there’s a possibility that they might revive their relationship in the future, however today it’s over.”

Bummer …

Like many other couples in quarantine, the set’s connection was stated to have actually been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. They supposedly did not see much of each other “because of the whole social distancing thing,” and ultimately chose to separate.

Ben Affleck‘s ex-wife isn’ t letting the break up get her down, though! TMZ found her absorbing the sun …