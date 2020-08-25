Jennifer Garner bursts into tears after she finishes watching ‘The Office’ with her kids during quarantine

Unbeknownst to Garner, 48, she captured a video of herself in sluggish movement while she remained in tears watching the finale episode.

The starlet used a black Dunder Mifflin Tee shirts and beinged in front of a board indication that stated, “Thank you, Dunder Mifflin.”

“My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through “How to Behave as Grownups”, aka #TheOffice,” she captioned the video of her in tears.

Garner included: “Apparently we are sensitive people—the finale hit us pretty hard.”

“When I realized I’d accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too. #thankyoucastandcrew #pleasecomeoverweloveyou #icantwithfinales,” the mom-of-three concluded.

Since the “Peppermint” star was hysterical, she did a narration for the video. “You’ll never guess what show my kids and I have watched an episode a day of throughout quarantine. And guess what? We finished it. And guess what? It gave me some pretty big feelings.”

Garner teased her sobbing response and stated, “Oh bless her …