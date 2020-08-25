Jennifer Garner breaks down in tears after finishing ‘The Office’

Wearing a Dunder Mifflin Tee shirts, she required to Instagram to state after viewing one episode a day, she and her kids have actually ended up all 9 seasons of the program. The ending brought her to tears.

She told a video of herself weeping, stating: “You’ll never ever guess which reveal my kids and I viewed an episode a day of through quarantine and think what? We completed it, and think what? It offered me some truly huge sensations.

“Look who needed a big cry and maybe a shower would have been helpful, but it’s just nice to know you can still just feel so passionate about something, right?” she included. “So thank you. If you’ve ever heard of the show, ‘The Office,’ you should try it. It’s wonderful.”

She composed together with the video: “My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through ‘How to Behave as Grownups’, aka #TheOffice. Apparently we are sensitive people — the finale hit us pretty hard. When I realized I’d accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too.”