Jennifer Bellah pleads guilty but mentally ill in 2018 murder of her 2-year-old daughter | News

COVINGTON– A mom charged with felony murder for eliminating her 2-year-old daughter in 2018 got in a plea of guilty but mentally ill in Newton County Superior Court onAug 26 and was sentenced to 15 years in jail without the possibility of parole, followed by life on parole.
Jennifer Bellah, then 31, was apprehended onAug 28, 2018 at her house on Brown Thrasher Run in northern Newton County after she called 911 and informed the dispatcher that she had actually simply shot her kid. Officials got the call at about 5:53 p.m. When they got to the house Bellah shown her mom and step-father, they discovered her daughter, Natalya Bellah, dead from numerous gunshot injuries.
Bellah was examined by numerous physicians while the case was pending, according to a press release from acting Alcovy Circuit District Attorney Randy McGinley. “Should the case have actually continued to trial, all the psychological health specialists would have affirmed that Bellah was struggling with a major psychological health disease. While that was undeniable, some of the specialists would have disagreed at trial regarding whether Bellah satisfied the legal requirements for a finding of not guilty by factor of madness.
Under Georgia law, …