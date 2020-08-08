Jennifer Aniston Says Friends Reunion Will Be ‘More Exciting’ After COVID-19 Delays

Friends fans, do not despair in the reunion!

Just after the news broke today that the highly-anticipated unscripted reunion would be postponed ONCE AGAIN due to the coronavirus, Jennifer Aniston is doing her finest to assure fans that it will deserve the unanticipated wait.

Speaking to Deadline through phone, she shared:

“It’s going to be incredibly. You understand what? This has actually likewise offered us more time to make it a lot more amazing and more enjoyable than it would have been. So I select to see it as the glass is half-full that it got held off. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never ever going to get rid of Friends, s orry. You’re suck with us for life men.”

As you’ll likely remember, the unique was initially set to shoot mid-March with all 6 primary cast members returning. After the pandemic closed down TELEVISION and movie productions, it was pressed to shoot in May, however currently there is no set date.

Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer are coming together to movie on the initial Warner Bros. soundstage in front of a live audience, however it’s uncertain when it will be safe to do so: