Jennifer Aniston ‘sad’ that COVID-19 postpones ‘Friends’ reunion, tries to see ‘glass half full’

However, a report from Variety over the weekend suggests that very carefully positive strategies to shoot prior to completion of the summer season have actually been ditched with a best date still unpredictable as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread throughout the UnitedStates Speaking to Deadline, Aniston kept in mind that she’s “sad” the unique is postponed however kept in mind that she’s delighted they’re not hurrying it in any risky method.

JENNIFER ANISTON, LISA KUDROW DROP HINTS ABOUT THE ‘FRIENDS’ REUNION

“Unfortunately it’s very sad that we had to move it again,” the star described.

She included: “It was, ‘How do we do this with live audiences?’ This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it.”

She went on to state that there’s a positive method to take a look at the scenario, discussing that the hold-up uses everybody included more time to make it ideal.

“It’s going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been,” she informed the outlet. “So I select to see it as the glass is half complete that it got delayed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never ever going …