Jennifer Aniston Reveals Frightening Photo Of Friend’s COVID-19 Battle, Urges Followers To Wear A Mask

Jennifer Aniston wants you to #wearadamnmask.

In an effort to encourage her Instagram followers to take coronavirus precautions seriously, the actress shared a heartbreaking photo of her friend Kevin‘s battle with COVID-19. Showing him hooked up and seemingly intubated in the hospital, she revealed how the novel virus can affect anyone, underlying health condition or not.

Related: Jake Paul Under Fire For Throwing Massive Weekend Party In Calabasas

The Morning Show star wrote in the caption of her Sunday post:

“This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real. ⠀

⠀

We can’t be so naive to think we can outrun this…if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask.⠀

⠀

Just think about those who’ve already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages. PS this photo was taken in early April. Thank god he has almost recovered now. Thank you all for your prayers 🙏🏼❤️”

It’s a relief to know her pal is nearly recovered, but to think it was three months ago that he was fighting for his life?? It should be sobering to all. Social distancing is one way to slow the spread of coronavirus, and when paired with a mask, it’s even more effective.

To further drive home the importance of wearing a face covering, Jen even uploaded a selfie of herself and Friends co-star, Courteney Cox, donning masks together. Hopefully she inspires more than just her fans to keep themselves and others protected.

[Image via WENN/Instar & Jennifer Aniston/Instagram]