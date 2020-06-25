Jennifer Aniston Recalls Struggle To ‘Escape’ Rachel Green Post-Friends!

When the Friends theme song said “I’ll be there for you,” they meant FOREVER.

In fact, if the show ended, Jennifer Aniston felt straight-up haunted by her onscreen counterpart Rachel Green.

The beloved sitcom star shared her frustrations about stepping from the character’s shadow in The Hollywood Reporter’s annual drama actress roundtable discussion with her The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon, Rose Byrne, Zendaya, Helena Bonham Carter, and Janelle Monáe. Jen explained:

“You just exhaust your self. I mean, I possibly could not get Rachel Green off of my back for the life of me. I possibly could not escape ‘Rachel from Friends,’ and it’s on all the time and you’re like, ‘Stop playing that f**king show!’”

(For anybody offended on the favorite show’s behalf, fear not: earlier in the day this week in a discussion with Friends pal Lisa Kudrow that she now loves “stumbling on [an] episode” of the sitcom.)

She continued:

“The Good Girl was initially I got to really shed long lasting Rachel character was, and also to be able to disappear into somebody who wasn’t which was such a relief to me. But I remember the panic that set over me, thinking, ‘Oh God, I don’t know if I may do this. Maybe they’re right. Maybe everyone else is seeing something I’m not seeing, which is you might be only that girl in the New York apartment with the purple walls.’ So, I was almost carrying it out for myself just to see if I could do something apart from that. And it absolutely was terrifying because you’re carrying it out in front of the world.”

The 51-year-old became a bona fide superstar after the show’s 10-year run, but to know her tell it, every step was a struggle. She said:

“I just fought with myself and who I was in this industry forever, and it was constantly about trying to prove that I was more than that person. But there is such a freedom in getting older because you just stop giving a crap.”

The actress made her triumphant return to tv with The Morning Show, which is a world away from the situational comedy of the 90s hit. Agreeing with Byrne’s discuss “preconceived notions” about actors who work using genres, Aniston said:

“Once you play comedy, they don’t think you can do the drama; and if you’re only seen as a dramatic actor, they don’t think you can do comedy. They forget that we’re actors and we actually have it all in there. It’s just about finding it and accessing it and getting the material.”

We’ll always love “Rachel from Friends,” but we are SO glad we’ve gotten to see Jen grow and expand beyond that!