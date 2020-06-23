Jennifer Aniston & Lisa Kudrow Share Behind-The-Scenes Friends Stories In Nostalgic Interview!

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow are reminiscing on their Friends friendship.

The real-life and onscreen friends had a digital hangout for Variety’s Actors on Actors subject, wherein they waxed nostalgic about their time on the beloved sitcom forward of the upcoming HBO Max reunion.

Aniston may even recall the primary time she met Kudrow on the first episode desk learn — proper all the way down to the outfit she was carrying! Describing the primary time the six of all of them sat down collectively as a “magical, magical moment,” she defined:



“You were wearing an appropriate Phoebe Buffay — like a white linen, hippie shirt, and you had a bunch of seashells and necklaces on. And you had your hair pulled up in two little clips, and you had these little blond tendrils. So, so, so beautiful!”

Lisa replied she was “trying to get into the character” — and Jen teased her for considering she nonetheless wanted to audition!

The pair, who revealed their nicknames for one another are “Floosh” and “Joo” (Kudrow and Aniston, respectively), had glowing critiques for every others’ non-Friends materials. But even past their fruitful later careers, nonetheless enjoys catching an episode of the 90s juggernaut. The Morning Show star shared:

“I love stumbling on a Friends episode. This one time I was with Courteney [Cox], and we were trying to find something to reference, an old Friends thing. And then we stumbled on… bloopers online and we sat there at the computer like two nerds watching these bloopers laughing at ourselves.”

Kudrow admitted to additionally spending “hours” watching bloopers, and each keep in mind “breaking” in scenes with fondness. Jen recalled:

“You and I would always get into these fits of laughter because… you were about to hit your punchline, and you would do this adorable thing where you would break. You would say the punchline, and you would always turn to the audience and say, ‘I’m sorry, it’s really funny.’”

Ha! We love that she laughed at her personal strains! Hey, everybody else did, it’s solely honest…

Kudrow has appeared on many beloved reveals since Friends, like cult hit The Comeback and most lately Space Force. But she confessed she skilled a “commitment issue” with different collection after spending 10 years on the NBC program. She mentioned:

“It’s not like, ‘Oh, it was such hard work for 10 years.’ It’s not that. It was that I know that show worked because we all committed to each other too. It wasn’t just committing to a role, committing to a contract. We all still love each other. Our cast is like that, and that’s why that worked. I think part of me died. I can’t do that again.”

Both expressed their pleasure for the Friends reunion, which was speculated to be a part of the HBO Max launch earlier than coronavirus hit the US. However, the actresses nonetheless have quite a bit optimism in regards to the occasion, even when they don’t know what it’s going to appear to be. Kudrow teased:

“Yeah, we don’t know everything about it, we need to say. I think we’re meant to be surprised by some things as well.”

We need to say, this dialog makes us extra excited for the reunion than ever!

Ch-ch-check out the entire cute convo (beneath)!

