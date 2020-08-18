Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt to reunite for live table read of ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’: reports

The table read will stream live on the Facebook and TikTok pages of Penn’s CORE, a catastrophe relief company, onAug 21 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PST. It will likewise stream through LiveXLive. Fans will be able to contribute to CORE in addition to the REFORM Alliance for COVID-19 relief, according to People.

“On behalf of our dedicated team at CORE, I’m so appreciative of the support Dane has given and continues to give to our work,” Penn said in a press release. “I’m always game for a giggle. So to gather remotely for a night of laughs with so many talented folks while providing CORE with much-needed resources to continue our vital work — then consider us fully onboard to play!”

Other stars apparently on board for the table read consist of Julia Roberts, x, Shia LaBeouf, Dane Cook and Morgan Freeman.

Fans took to social networks to reveal their pleasure with the couple dealing with a task together.

“Holy Spicoli! This is going to be epic,” one fan tweeted, referencing Penn’s character in the …