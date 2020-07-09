Jenna Dewan posts revealing swimsuit pic 4 months after giving birth

Dewan, 39, gave a shoutout to actress Sara Foster, who owns the bathing suit brand Summersalt.

JENNA DEWAN, STEVE KAZEE WELCOME FIRST BABY TOGETHER

The mom-of-two called the revealing outfit her “NEW FAVORITE SWIMSUIT TO LIVE IN AT HOME.”

“How does a human look like this? You are stunning,” Foster, 39, said in a repost of Dewan on her behalf Instagram Story.

Dewan gave birth to her son Callum in March.

Recently, the “Step Up” actress shared endearing photos of her fiancé, Steve Kazee, as he cradled their bundle of joy.

JENNA DEWAN’S BOOK: 6 THINGS WE LEARNED

“I will never find the words to adequately express my love and gratitude for you. Watching you become a father is one of the greatest things I’ve ever experienced,” Dewan said in her Father’s Day tribute to Kazee, 44.

She added: “The love and commitment you show us all and the innate badass fatherhood capabilities you just have in your back pocket…we are all so lucky and we love you so so so much…”

In yet another touching post, Dewan wrote, “Seeing you become a father is one of the greatest things I’ve ever witnessed. The depth of emotion you feel, the love you share, the insane ability you have to do it ALL for all of us..we are so lucky.”

‘STEP UP’ STAR JENNA DEWAN, TONY WINNER STEVE KAZEE ANNOUNCE ENGAGEMENT

The actress also shares daughter Everly, 7, with her ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Dewan and Tatum, 40, announced their separate in April 2018 after nearly 10 years of marriage.

CLICK HERE TO HAVE THE FOX NEWS APP

She started dating Kazee that same year and in February this year that he proposed to her all through Dewan’s baby shower celebration.