Jenna Dewan Demanded Channing Tatum Get Tested For COVID-19 After Ignoring Social Distancing Guidelines!

We have actually seen 2 significant responses to the social distancing required throughout this year’s unforeseen Coronavirus pandemic: those that are faithfully remaining at house as high as feasible to maintain themselves and also everybody else risk-free, and also those that are simply type of shrugging everything off and also doing what they desire.

(There’s additionally the insane scam individuals, yet finest not to consider exactly how might of them there are if you do not desire your day destroyed!)

So what takes place when people of each kind share custodianship of a youngster? That’s evidently what’s occurring with ex-spouses Jenna Dewan and also Channing Tatum!

As you might have seen, on April 26 Channing commemorated his 40 th birthday celebration with a motorcycle trip at his California cattle ranch. But not the only one! He additionally had 5 friends with him! Yep, that’s absolutely a teensy infraction of the social distancing standards (unless they maintained their headgears overall time we presume?).

Just a pair days later on he was spotted associating on-again, off-again sweetheart Jessie J And because they aren’t precisely quarantining with each other, that’s one more get out of bounds, right?

Well, that could be all well and also helpful for Channing, a fairly young, very in shape man that might not be fretted about getting ill. But the issue is he additionally shares custodianship of child Everly, that goes back and also forth in between spending quality time with him and also her mom.

According to a brand-new record from TMZ, Jenna became aware of the partying and also “expressed concerns” to Channing that he can have been contaminated with the infection and also pass it on their child! And she can subsequently pass it to her and also her newborn kid Callum, that she shares with fiancé Steve Kazee! So you can understand why they would certainly intend to be particularly mindful regarding social distancing.

The electrical outlet’s resources inform them Channing was in fact truly comprehending regarding every little thing and also offered to get a COVID-19 examination right now prior to seeing Everly once again.

And great information: it returned unfavorable!

Afterward, Jenna evidently provided her ex lover a little additional time with Ev to offset it, and after that they returned to their typical timetable. Seems like some rather reliable co-parenting problem resolution to us!

If just they could have reached this degree of reliable interaction while they were still with each other, right?

[Image via Jenna Dewan/Channing Tatum/Instagram.]