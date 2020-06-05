Jenna Bush Hager remembers best advice from late grandfather former President George H. W. Bush

“My grandpa, who lived until he was 94, I’ll never forget. Well, first of all, he had this little list of rules that he lived by and they’re all really good ones, like, ‘Don’t talk all the time. Listen to your mentors and friends and learn from them,’” she told co-host, Hoda Kotb, during a segment from the pair’s Wednesday show of “Today with Hoda & Jenna,”

JENNA BUSH HAGER DEFENDS DAD GEORGE W. BUSH’S VIRAL MOMENT WITH ELLEN DEGENERES

Hager Bush shared the entire list with the TODAY audience:

“Don’t get down when your life takes a bad turn; don’t blame others for your setbacks; when things go well, always give credit to others; don’t talk all the time; listen to your friends and mentors and learn from them; don’t brag about yourself,” she revealed.

Bush Hager added, “Give someone a hand, nobody likes an overbearing big shot. As you succeed, be kind to people. Don’t be afraid to shed a tear when your heart is broken or because a friend is hurting.”

JENNA BUSH HAGER JOKES HER FATHER, FORMER PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH, ‘CAN’T SPEAK ENGLISH’ WELL

“I actually have them memorized, which is kind of weird,” she admitted.

The bestselling author remembered one night before the former president died in 2018 when that he told his granddaughter, ‘Don’t forget to savor the game.’”

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX NEWS APP

She said that really “broke my heart into a thousand pieces because what he meant is life is meant to be enjoyed, celebrate it.”