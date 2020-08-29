Jemele Hill Tells Black Athletes To Stop ‘Entertaining’ America

Former ESPN host and present author for The Atlantic, Jemele Hill contacted black athletes to stop “entertaining” America since this nation does not “value black lives.”

Hill Praises NBA For Protest

In a column released on Thursday, Hill applauded the NBA for canceling today’s video games in demonstration over the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday.

Why should a nation that does not worth black lives get to be amused by black athletes? My column for @TheAtlantic on the NBA work blockage that brought sports to a stop https://t.co/yvXJ40v10i — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 27, 2020

“On social media and cable news, some fans and commentators heaped scorn upon the players for walking out in the first place, depicting them as selfish athletes who were only throwing a tantrum for the sake of virtue signaling,” Hill composed, including that the common narrative states that “athletes, because of their social and economic status, are a privileged class with no right to complain.”

Hill included that this story is “racist” since “the idea of telling Black athletes—or any prominent Black person—to be grateful is almost as old as racism itself.”

She appears to be neglecting the truth that white athletes and Hollywood stars who feel the requirement …