Jemele Hill Claims ‘Nazi Germany’ Learned From ‘Watching America’

Former ESPN host and present The Atlantic reporter Jemele Hill required to Twitter on Sunday to insanely declare that the United States was “as bad” as Nazi Germany, presuming regarding state that the Holocaust that eliminated over 6 million individuals was a learned habits originating from Germany “watching America.”

It didn’t take wish for this to explode in her face, as social networks users fired back by explaining simply how oblivious her tweet was.

Hill Claims Nazi Germany Learned From America

“Been reading Isabel Wilkerson’s new book, ‘Caste,’ and if you were of the opinion that the United States wasn’t nearly as bad as Nazi Germany, how wrong you are,” Hill composed. “Can’t encourage you enough to read this masterpiece.”

This instantly exploded in the face of Hill, who made headings back in 2017 for calling President Donald Trump a “bigot” and a “white supremacist.”

Hill Hit With Backlash

