Jejoen Bontinck: I escaped a life of Islamic terror – now I rap about it

Five years back, a Belgian teen who had actually taken a trip to the war in Syria, ended up being the crucial prosecution witness in the one of the most significant terror trials ever kept in Europe.

Jejoen Bontinck, a Syria returnee, offered proof versus his previous buddies in the Islamist group Sharia4Belgium, who he declares persuaded him.

Now 25, he’s attempting to develop a brand-new life as a artist under the name Read y4Jerri.

He’s provided his very first interview because the trial to our Brussels reporter Nick Beake.

Video produced by Xavier Vanpevenaege and Bruno Boelpaep