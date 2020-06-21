Jeffries says he hopes former SDNY attorney will testify before Congress ‘because I think he has a lot to say’

Representative Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic Rep. for New York recently said that he feels Geoff Berman, the former Southern District of New York U.S. attorney, will soon testify before the Congress. According to Jeffries, Berman has some skeletons to expose.

He wants Berman to speak before the House Judiciary Committee after Trump and William Barr fired him this Saturday.

“I think he has a lot to say about a continuing pattern of chaos, crisis and corruption that we have seen from the Trump administration from the very beginning until this very day,” Jeffries said.

The Justice Department had initially announced that Berman would be “stepping down” from his position but he refuted the claim. He claimed he would step down only after a Senate-confirmed replacement is found.

Following this, the POTUS and the Attorney General had to officially fire Berman.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries says he hopes former U.S. attorney for SDNY Geoffrey Berman will testify before Congress “because I think he has a lot to say about a continuing pattern of chaos, crisis and corruption that we have seen from the Trump administration.” https://t.co/n0lcA5Reyx pic.twitter.com/pb6R8pIz2q — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 21, 2020

Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), the House Judiciary Committee Chairman said the committee plans on investigating the firing of Jeffries. Jeffries claimed both Nadler and Speaker Nancy Pelosi are rooting for a hearing on alleged “political interference” between the Justice Department and the White House.

“We have a long tradition in this country of there being no political interference between the White House and the Department of Justice,” he said. Jeffries has alleged that the president was disturbing it.

Certain presidential associates were being investigated or have been prosecuted by Berman’s office. The list includes Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, and Michael Cohen, his former lawyer.