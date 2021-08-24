Jeffrey Gundlach on the U.S. dollar potentially losing its sole reserve currency status
Jeffrey Gundlach, DoubleLine Capital Founder & CEO, joins Yahoo Finance’s Julia LaRoche to discuss the outlook of the U.S. dollar, the U.S. economic recovery, currencies, and Fed expectations.

