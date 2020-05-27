‘Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich’ review: Netflix docu-series places the emphasis on the survivors

As constructed, there are some preliminary drawbacks to that. Director Lisa Bryant — working with amongst others creator (and former Epstein neighbor) James Patterson, who wrote a guide on the case — presents materials in a non-linear approach, which proves a trifle disorienting.

Stay with it, although, and “Filthy Rich” coalesces right into a maddening story not solely of how Epstein allegedly preyed upon youngsters, however an indictment of a system and establishments that missed alternatives to intervene.

What the Netflix docu-series accomplishes most successfully is to seize the helplessness that survivors of Epstein’s abuse say they felt. In that regard, it is a shut companion to “Surviving R. Kelly,” thematically in addition to in its format.

Beyond his huge wealth, personal jets and lavish estates, Epstein interacted with different wealthy and well-known individuals, together with Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Prince Andrew and Harvey Weinstein. Moreover, he flaunted those connections , whereas looking for out ladies from deprived or troubled backgrounds and allegedly exploiting these vulnerabilities.

The introductory hour focuses on a Vanity Fair piece commissioned to reply the seemingly innocuous query of who Epstein was and the way he amassed his fortune. Reporter Vicky Ward’s work, nevertheless, uncovered allegations of sexual assault that finally did not discover their approach into the 2003 article — to her acknowledged frustration, and for causes that the journal disputes. (Ward is now a senior reporter at CNN.) The documentary unfolds alongside these strains, as Epstein allegedly leveraged his wealth to flee authorized repercussions. That consists of the “sweetheart deal” negotiated in Florida between Epstein’s authorized group and former U.S. legal professional Alex Acosta, who later served as President Trump’s Labor Secretary for 2 years, earlier than stepping down over his involvement with Epstein’s 2008 plea deal. (Acosta has acknowledged that his workplace dealt with the case appropriately, and former Epstein legal professional Alan Dershowitz defends the propriety of the settlement in an on-camera interview.) “Filthy Rich” covers a number of floor, together with how Epstein wormed his approach into the finance business and excessive society. But its consideration by no means deviates for lengthy from the girls — then mere ladies — and what legal professional Brad Edwards describes as a “molestation pyramid scheme,” constructed on, as Ward places it, “the abuse of power and money.” Like the depositions, it is chilling to listen to recorded police interviews with ladies discussing how they have been each terrified and unable to flee — typically whisked off to distant locales, like Epstein’s personal island. “Filthy Rich” can be adopted by “Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?,” a extra slapdash three-part effort from Investigation Discovery, which devotes ample time to conspiracy theories birthed by Epstein’s prison death by suicide final August. The Netflix mission does deal with that, however for these with lingering questions, the latter focuses extra expansively on that side of the story. While a lot of what is offered is abdomen turning, the final chapter of “Filthy Rich” overtly seeks to really feel empowering, as Epstein’s victims appeared in courtroom after his demise, in a show of willpower and solidarity. As one, Courtney Wild, places it, the clear message was “no more hiding. No more Jane Doe.” Even at 4 hours, “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” cannot shut the books on the Epstein case. Because whereas he could be gone, the far-reaching tentacles of this story aren’t — both for the recognized survivors, or the questions that stay unanswered and unknown about the blocks in that pyramid. “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” premieres May 27 on Netflix. “Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?” premieres May 31 on Investigation Discovery.

