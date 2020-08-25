Jeffrey Epstein case: Virgin Islands attorney general will subpoena billionaire investor

The attorney general’s suit submitted versus Epstein’s estate in January declares 22 counts, consisting of worsened rape, kid abuse and overlook, human trafficking, required labor and prostitution.

Black is not a called celebration in the suit.

The detailed subpoenas submitted last Thursday in the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands demand monetary deals and interactions in between Black and numerous of his called entities with Epstein, any of his recognized entities and any representatives on Epstein’s behalf in between 1998 and today.

The subpoenas likewise ask for income tax return and monetary declarations for numerous of Black’s holdings consisting of Black Family Partners, LP and Elysium Management, LLC throughout the very same amount of time.