Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre alleges Prince Andrew used puppet of himself on victims: report

In her manuscript “The Billionaire’s Playboy Club,” Giuffre recalled a time around Easter 2001 that she was summoned by Ghislaine Maxwell to Epstein’s study.

“Not an odd call, I would often meet him there first so he could tie up unfinished business before heading to the dungeon or what was thought to be the massage room,” Giuffre wrote.

She said Maxwell twirled her around to give the royal “a good look over before sitting me down on his lap.”

“It was easy to give them the reaction they desired, all I had to do was pretend to be entertained by their lewd gestures, and when Andrew cupped my breast with a doll made in his image, I only giggled away,” Giffure wrote.

She added, “Ghislaine wanted to take a picture of the bizarre scene and even got Johanna (Sjoberg), another one of Jeffrey’s so-called personal assistants to come sit on his other knee for the snapshot.”

Giuffre said she then led Andrew into the so-called “dungeon” massage room for an erotic rubdown.

Sjoberg testified about the alleged…