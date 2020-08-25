Jeffree Star Was Accused Of Being Racist, Then He Started Dating A Black Basketball Player – And Twitter Is NOT Impressed!

Jeffree Star has actually set the social networks world afire when again– and all of it involves his very- checkered past on social concerns AND a brand-new secret male!

On Saturday, the makeup expert published a photo to his Instagram account, revealing himself– rocking pink hair and dressed up in Louis Vuitton equipment, naturally– straddling a muscular, tattooed, unknown Black male. And though the secret male’s face wasn’t noticeable in the picture, astute social networks users linked the dots on the tattoos quite rapidly– while others mentioned the outright hypocrisy of Star dating a Black male considering his questionable previous concerning duplicated allegations of bigotry.

Here we go …

“Thankful for all the blessings God has brought into my life this year,” Star composed in the caption of the picture in concern, on which he ‘d switched off the remarks however which had more than one ** million ** likes by Monday afternoon (listed below):

OKAY then! Who is this brand-new male?!

Like we kept in mind, eagle- considered social networks users discovered a professional basketball player with similar tattoos in similar put on his arms, apparently outing the male in concern. Star has yet to openly validate the male’s name– and he hasn’t published as far as we can inform, so neither will we.

