Jeffree Star Says ‘It’s Okay To F**k Up’ After Avoiding Apology For Racist Accusations

Making an error is something, being implicated of ongoing racist habits you stop working to own up to is a little bit various!

But it’s uncertain if Jeffree Star understands the distinction or not, particularly after lots of fans are less than delighted after his most current apology video. The dust is still settling after the You Tube star just recently went back to his channel with a 10- minute video entitled “Doing What’s Right,” today says “it’s okay to f**k up.”

On Friday, Star required to his Instagram Story to share (listed below) with his 15 million fans:

“Good morning, everyone…it’s another day. It’s a beautiful, brand new day. So don’t let any motherf**ker stop your bag…always do you, and be the best version of yourself you can be.”

Okay … where’s this going?

He continued:

“For some reason, there are so many people worried about what everybody else is doing. Bitch, I’m not worried about who else is making money, what anyone else is doing, I’m trying to provide for me and my family. 2020 has been so crazy.”

Well, when you put your life on the web and have an enormous platform, individuals tend to be “worried about” all the low and high.

He concluded, sharing where his head is at presently:

“I’m just trying to focus on me, my best friends, my employees, my circle, and you gotta make sure everyone’s good. But most importantly, you gotta make sure that yourself is good. And I wasn’t good. I’m getting back on track and I feel amazing and I am being the best version of me. It’s okay to f**k up. It’s okay to slip up. But baby, take responsibility for your own actions and your own actions only. For some reason, it’s always the people that know you the least that really have the most to say about you. Continue to do you always.”

Hmmm …

You’ll remember if you tuned into his most current 10- minute video that the 34- year-old rejected wishing to “take anyone down,” discussing that he isn’t “a villain in a movie,” and has actually invested a great deal of time “reflecting on his own behavior,” though didn’t always resolve a great deal of the habits he’s been implicated of.

What do U consider what Jeffree needed to state, y’ all?? Does this remove his apology for you? Let us understand your ideas on the circumstance (listed below) in the remarks.

