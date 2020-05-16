Jeffree Star Receives Backlash Over “Cremated” Makeup Line During Coronavirus Pandemic

Words are effective … also when it concerns makeup names.

Now even more than ever before, individuals are looking to charm as a method to exercise self-care and also raise their spirits. Considering the Coronavirus pandemic has actually improved our globe, numerous are de-stressing and also indulging themselves with elegant creams, wonderful scents and also even more.

However, there’s one makeup product that has individuals dismayed … and also forever factor.

On Friday, Jeffree Star teased his upcoming launch, which is labelled the Cremated collection.

Shortly after the expose, numerous revealed their distressed over the makeup line’s name. Many declared it’s specifically aloof and also offending due to the COVID-19 episode, which has actually created a frustrating quantity of fatalities.

One Instagram individual discussed Trendmood’s blog post (who shared the sneak peek early), “This seems kinda tacky considering the rise of deaths around the world related to the pandemic… Don’t come for me!”

Another responded, “Whoa. This theme doesn’t seem like very good timing..” With another person chipping in, “All things considered… The name of this palette is tone deaf.”

YouTube’s Biggest Scandals

Not long after Trendmood’s blog post, the YouTube star shared his makeup collection on hispersonal accounts Others straight discussed his articles to share their dissatisfaction over the Cremated line.

“My grandma had to be cremated after she died from Covid. This seems like bad timing for such a product,” a Twitter individual responded.

Another individual expressed the exact same view. “Um wtf people are being CREMATED because the mortuaries have run out of space. Bad timing. This could have waited until thousands aren’t dying daily.smfh.”

While a few of Star’s followers explained that he trademarked the Cremated name back in September 2019, others suggested that he might have held off the launch day to a later time.

“Doesn’t matter that he made it months before, it’s the fact he’s bringing it out now.. he could of brought it out at a different date,” a single person noted.

Story proceeds

Another added, “The timing is badddd. I love jeffree but the timing is bad considering 1) not a lot of ppl can buy or afford makeup 2) it’s called cremated, regardless of when the name was created the name is in bad taste and poorly timed.”

The Cremated name apart, numerous were likewise left sensation underwhelmed by the eye shadow scheme’s color variety.

“I thought he gonna make a dark goth palette not ashy,” one individual commented under Trendmood’s post on Saturday, which revealed the scheme. “Such poor taste and really boring color story,” one more claimed.

“Was hoping it would at least be like, a variation of super dark colors and jewel tones,” one more included. “It’s just a cool toned palette? we’ve all seen that before.”

Summing up the collection, a single person shared, “I guess he really nailed the theme because this is going to have anyone tan or deeper looking funeral ready.”

At this moment, Jeffree has yet to deal with the backlash.