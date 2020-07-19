Jeffree Star Apologizes To James Charles In New Video, Says He’s ‘Fully Removed Himself’ From Drama

Do you believe Jeffree Star?

The millionaire makeup aficionado is out with a new video covering the (once again) ongoing controversy between him and fellow YouTube star James Charles — as well as third YouTuber Tati Westbrook. But while these feuds always seem to shake up the beauty community online for weeks on end, this one just now seems like it’s kind of… over?

As you can see in the more than ten-minute-long video (below), Star sort of dances around the controversy under the guise of “Doing What’s Right,” which not so ironically is also the title of said video. It’s eerily reminiscent of last time he and Charles went at it online, with the feud intensifying week by week until Star just… stopped, eventually producing a video called “Never Doing This Again” a little more than a year ago.

For better or worse, then, it appears that’s where we are now, too — and he acknowledges that old video several times in the new, parallel clip here.

You can see Star’s entire new video (below):

Well then! It is interesting to hear Star acknowledge his lawyers have gotten involved in this situation behind the scenes. Obviously, it’s unclear exactly what that means, and there may be nothing public to come of it for quite a while, but it’s very clear this is being taken very seriously! YouTube is big business… and the drama involved has potentially BIG consequences!

It’s doubly interesting to hear him say he’s “truly sorry” directly to James Charles, too. That’s a new angle for this video, which otherwise seemed as though it might follow the typical YouTube mold of cryptically dancing around the real issue at hand. Perhaps it’s a welcome change suggesting growth ahead?!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? As of publish time on this website this morning, the video already has well over 5 million views. Star turned the comments off from the start, but the clip has nearly 370,000 likes to go along with 185,000 dislikes, so it seems like the clip is getting a mixed reaction, to say the least?

We want to know what you think about all this, Perezcious readers. Did U like Jeffree’s video here, or not?? Sound OFF about everything involving Jeffree, James, and Tati, and share your take on it down in the comments (below)…