Jefferson Poirot retires from France duty at age of 27 | Rugby Union News





Jefferson Poirot celebrates after France’s win over Argentina at the 2019 World Cup

Former France captain Jefferson Poirot has introduced his retirement from worldwide rugby citing motivational points.

The 27-year-old mentioned he made the choice “in a fraction of a second” following France’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to Wales final yr, though he went on to seem on this yr’s Six Nations.

Poirot, who has received 36 caps for his nation, told L’Equipe: “I really feel my motivation just isn’t at its most.

“I all the time promised myself I might be at 100 per cent when enjoying for France, to not lie.

“Les Bleus, it’s the Holy Grail. I can’t go and play for them and just take my cap and my bonus.”

Poirot was referred to as up for the French squad for the primary time for the 2016 Six Nations, and captained the group towards Tonga in final yr’s World Cup group phases.

However, the Bordeaux-Begles prop solely began in a single of his nation’s 4 matches on this yr’s aborted Six Nations Championships, towards Scotland in March.