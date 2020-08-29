Jefferson County abruptly overturns mask mandate | News Headlines

HILLSBORO,Mo (KMOV.com)– After directly authorizing a mask mandate at Thursday night’s Jefferson County Health Department Board conference, the board has abruptly reversed its choice.

The health department informed News 4 that the mandate has actually been reversed by a 5-0 vote throughout an emergency situation conference after issues appeared that the board didn’t effectively inform the general public previous to the conference that the mandate would be gone over and voted on.

The health board at first authorized the mandate in a conference Thursday night that lasted more than 5 hours by a 3-2 vote.

State Representative Mary Elizabeth Coleman stated her workplace sent out a letter to the health department stating she would prepare to submit a claim over the absence of public alert about Thursday’s conference.

“No matter what crisis we are facing it is imperative that our rights are protected and we demand transparency from the political institutions that work on behalf of taxpayers,” Coleman tweeted. She likewise discussed her issues that Friday’s emergency situation conference likewise didn’t follow appropriate treatments.