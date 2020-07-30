Jefferson City Schools will be the first in Georgia to reopen Friday. These parents won’t be sending their children

Their 14- year-old child contracted Covid-19 at summer season camp, despite the fact that both he and the camp took preventative measures, Zack Davies stated.

“It’s scary, because the camp, they’ve done all the precautions that they can,” Zack Davies stated. “And now we’re just about to shuttle all of our kids back to school.”

“They’re going to open the floodgates wide open,” Amber Davies stated.

“And there’s no way to (contact) trace. Once kids go from one class to the next class, to the next class, they cannot do the tracing.”

Across the United States, many parents are filled with stress and anxiety– for various factors.

.

.

For the Davies, both their 14- year-old and 8-year-old children won’t be able to go to school Friday due to the older child’s infection.

“They’re going to have a late start, however they are going to return as soon as we’re cleared clinically,” Amber Davies stated.

But both parents are stressed over what will take place when their children return to school.

Amber Davies experiences lupus illness and is at high threat for extreme issues from Covid-19 She’s been attempting to quarantine in a various space after her older child’s infection, however her spouse is stressed over the more youthful child getting contaminated at school.

“My biggest concern is he catches something and then brings it back to my wife,” Zack Davies stated.

“I feel our children are going to be fine. They’ll bounce back. But somebody with lupus — it’s a tougher fight for her. A common cold for me and you, we’re down maybe two days. Something like that for her, we’re looking at weeks. And it’s scary.”

Across town, Raye Lynn and Pete Fuller likewise desire to keep their 2 children house.

“We’d love our kids to get back to normal, but right now is not a normal time,” Fuller stated.

“And looking around at the data in the area, with the infection rates what they are right now, there’s no way we can see that they can keep not only the kids safe, but all the staff, the adults (safe).”

As of Thursday, Georgia had a test positivity rate of 13.30%, according to Johns Hopkins University The World Health Organization has actually suggested federal governments not reopen up until the test positivity rate is 5% or less for a minimum of 14 days.

But Jefferson City Schools, which serves about 3,500 trainees, stated it’s all set to reopen and published its safety measures

.

“We must be vigilant in our mitigation efforts and work together in keeping our buildings open in order to effectively meet the academic, social, and emotional needs of our students,” the school district said in a letter toparents

.

It likewise detailed response protocols in case a trainee or team member gets contaminated with Covid-19

Those households were asked to contact the unique education department to talk about possible options.

Raye Lynn Fuller leapt at that possibility and strategies to keep her kids discovering practically.

“I’m a nurse, and I work with the elderly — so I contacted them and said my child is not the one with special circumstances, but I am,” she stated. “And I would choose to have an alternate method than in-person learning.”

Zack Davies is stressed over the trainees who should return to class.

“If you look at the NBA, they’re playing in a bubble right now. NFL players have people opting out of contracts because they feel it’s unsafe,” he stated. “I feel like our kids don’t really have the option to opt out.”