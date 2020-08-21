Jeff Wilke, heir apparent to Jeff Bezos, is leaving Amazon

Wilke has headed Amazon’s around the world customer department because 2016 and was extensively viewed as a most likely followerto Bezos Wilke has actually been with the business because 1999.

He will be changed in his function by Dave Clark, Amazon’s existing senior vice president for around the world operations, who signed up with Amazon in 1999.

Amazon AMZN Wilke’s surprise departure comes as need forshipment has actually risen throughout the pandemic. Last month, Amazon’s income throughout the 3 months ended in June blew away Wall Street projections

The online retail giant reported $88.9 billion in income, up 40% from the exact same duration a year previously. Net earnings doubled throughout the quarter to $5.2 billion, in spite of the business’s more-than $4 billion financial investment in handling the pandemic in the duration.