Jeff Sessions appears to refer to celebrated Black scholar as ‘some criminal’

Gates have been wrongfully arrested by a Cambridge, Massachusetts, police in 2009 as that he tried to enter his or her own home. After the incident, then-President Barack Obama invited Gates and the arresting officer to the White House for a “beer summit.”

Sessions appeared to cite that meeting as a reason that morale among law enforcement had dropped throughout Obama’s presidency.

“The police had been demoralized. There was all the Obama — there’s a riot, and he has a beer at the White House with some criminal, to listen to him,” Sessions said, appearing to refer to the 2009 meeting. “Wasn’t having a beer with the police officers. So we said, ‘We’re on your side. We’ve got your back, you got our thanks.’ ”

Sessions’ campaign did not straight away respond to CNN’s request comment. The New York Times Magazine asked Sessions’ campaign to clarify what he meant by the comment nevertheless the campaign declined. The remark comes amid widespread conversations about systemic racism following the police killing of George Floyd. Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died on May 25 in Minneapolis while being arrested. Gates’ arrest in 2009 had sparked national conversations over racial profiling and police procedures. Recalling his arrest to The Times early in the day this year, Gates said, “President Obama made an innocent comment that the arrest was stupid, which it was. Then all of a sudden all these racists are beating up on him. My whole attitude was channeled through the desire to protect our first Black president.” “But there was another motivation,” that he continued. “I thought that it would be hubristic and dishonest if I compared what happened to me to what happens to Black people in the inner city.” Sessions is locked in a close race for his old seat with former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville . The Republican runoff primary election is on July 14. Sessions was a senator from Alabama for two decades before that he gave up the thing that was widely seen as a safe seat to become President Donald Trump’s attorney general. Sessions recused himself within three weeks to be sworn in from the investigation in to Russian interference in the 2016 election, and Trump has never forgiven him because of it. Trump fired Sessions in 2018 after months of publicly shaming him.

