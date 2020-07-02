Jeff Sessions appears to refer to celebrated Black scholar as ‘some criminal’

Sessions appeared to cite that meeting as a reason that morale among law enforcement had dropped throughout Obama’s presidency.
“The police had been demoralized. There was all the Obama — there’s a riot, and he has a beer at the White House with some criminal, to listen to him,” Sessions said, appearing to refer to the 2009 meeting. “Wasn’t having a beer with the police officers. So we said, ‘We’re on your side. We’ve got your back, you got our thanks.’ ”
Sessions’ campaign did not straight away respond to CNN’s request comment. The New York Times Magazine asked Sessions’ campaign to clarify what he meant by the comment nevertheless the campaign declined.
Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died on May 25 in Minneapolis while being arrested.
Gates’ arrest in 2009 had sparked national conversations over racial profiling and police procedures.
“But there was another motivation,” that he continued. “I thought that it would be hubristic and dishonest if I compared what happened to me to what happens to Black people in the inner city.”
Sessions was a senator from Alabama for two decades before that he gave up the thing that was widely seen as a safe seat to become President Donald Trump’s attorney general. Sessions recused himself within three weeks to be sworn in from the investigation in to Russian interference in the 2016 election, and Trump has never forgiven him because of it.
Trump fired Sessions in 2018 after months of publicly shaming him.