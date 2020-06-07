Jeff Reinebold: The big question surrounding Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles | NFL News





Carson Wentz suffered a head harm early on in the Eagles’ Wild Card defeat to the Seattle Seahawks in January

Carson Wentz will head into September hopeful of a snapping a merciless pattern of season-ending accidents with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The fifth-year quarterback has been topic to common setbacks since getting into the NFL in 2016, most just lately exiting January’s Wild Card defeat to the Seattle Seahawks in the first quarter after a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jadeveon Clowney.

In 2017 Wentz suffered a torn ACL in the latter phases of the common season, opening the door for Nick Foles to guide the Eagles to Super Bowl glory. He went on to overlook the opening two video games of 2018, earlier than sustaining a again drawback later in the season that might rule him out of the postseason but once more.

It has been these premature sucker-punches which have hindered Wentz in his effort to frequently show the MVP-calibre kind seen in 2017. Can he keep wholesome in 2020?

“I think that’s a big question and it’s a question everybody has asked since he came into the league,” stated Jeff Reinebold on Inside the Huddle.

“He’s fought accidents his complete profession. Obviously there have been flashes of him trying like a high 10 quarterback and there have been instances, too many instances, the place he is been carted off the subject or limped off the subject.

“I believe that is considered one of the the reason why they went out and acquired Jalen Hurts in the draft.

“This is an Eagles team that has got to stay healthy. If they stay healthy this can be a very good football team.”

When Wentz returns to the Eagles facility this offseason he will likely be greeted by a rejuvenated vast receiver corps.

It follows on from a season wherein Wentz led the Eagles to the NFC East title and a spot in the playoffs regardless of a barrage of accidents leaving him with depleted choices.

Doug Pederson’s males misplaced their main vast receivers DeSean Jackson, Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery to harm, whereas working backs Corey Clement and Darren Sproles have been each positioned on injured reserve.

As a consequence Wentz discovered himself throwing to the likes of Greg Ward, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Deontay Burnett and Robert Davis over the remaining 4 video games of the 12 months. Such was the lack of manufacturing outdoors that Wentz grew to become the first quarterback in NFL historical past to surpass 4,000 passing yards with out a receiver registering over 500.

1:08 More than a dozen NFL stars have united to ship a passionate video message on racial inequality to the League, who say they know they ‘must do extra’ More than a dozen NFL stars have united to ship a passionate video message on racial inequality to the League, who say they know they ‘must do extra’

“You mention Wentz, that was the engine of the offense,” added Reinebold. “When that goes down everything falls to pieces.”

The Eagles addressed the offense this offseason by utilizing the No 21 general decide at this 12 months’s Draft on TCU vast receiver Jalen Reagor.

They additionally added Boise State receiver John Hightower in the fifth spherical and Southern Miss receiver Quez Watkins in the sixth, whereas buying and selling a sixth-round decide to the San Francisco 49ers for Marquise Goodwin.

“They got speed and that was obviously one of the things they felt they needed,” stated Reinebold.

“Jalen Reagor is an fascinating man. When you have a look at him with the ball in his fingers and speak about yardage after catch, that to me is the place this child excels, whether or not it is as a return man or after he catches an intermediate ball and breaks tackles.

“He is a man who I believe will be in the slot for them and be a dynamic inside receiver and that is actually going to assist Wentz as a result of he relied a lot on (Zach) Ertz and Dallas Goedert final 12 months as a result of they have been so unhealthy at receiver.

“Goodwin is going to have a challenge making the team I think with all these good, young players. He’s a vertical guy, he’s got Olympic track speed, maybe not as fast as when he first came into the league but he’s still very fast.”

3:23 Drew Brees has been criticised by New Orleans Saints team-mate Malcolm Jenkins and NBA star LeBron James after saying he’ll ‘by no means agree with anyone disrespecting the flag of the United States of America’ Drew Brees has been criticised by New Orleans Saints team-mate Malcolm Jenkins and NBA star LeBron James after saying he’ll ‘by no means agree with anyone disrespecting the flag of the United States of America’

New additions will accompany a wholesome Jackson, a good finish duo of Ertz and Goedert and a rising star in working again Miles Sanders in giving Wentz the weapons he lacked final 12 months.

A productive offseason has in the meantime seen the Eagles strengthen on protection, notably in the secondary the place that they had additionally been in need of playmakers in 2019.

They signed former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman in free company, traded for Detroit Lions star cornerback Darius Slay and drafted Clemson security, K’Von Wallace, in the fourth spherical.

“I think one of the things you see when you watch the Eagles is that they play a ton of man-to-man and there were times last year when they got exposed a little,” Reinebold continued.

“But you go out and get Slay, he played against the best receiver in Detroit every week, and now you’ve got Nickell Robey-Coleman, who like I said I think is the best slot corner in the league.

4:13 Highlights from the Eagles’ Wild Card recreation defeat to the Seahawks in January Highlights from the Eagles’ Wild Card recreation defeat to the Seahawks in January

“Those are huge upgrades and you’ve still got (Rodney) McLeod and (Jalen) Mills inside. I think this has been a strategic offseason for (general manager) Howie Roseman, putting the team back together, getting speed at receiver, getting the coverage guys at corner.”

Up entrance the Eagles shrewdly acquired former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive sort out Javon Hargrave to complement the energy of Fletcher Cox.

Malik Jackson can be more likely to make an affect having been placed on injured reserve after only one recreation in 2019 after signing from the Jacksonville Jaguars that offseason.

“This is a team that should be able to get to the quarterback without blitzing, any time you can do that in the NFL is a huge advantage,” defined Reinebold.

