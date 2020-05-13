Jeff Lowe Claims Joe Exotic’s Team Flew Helicopter Over Zoo, Files FAA Complaint

Exclusive

‘Tiger King’ celebrity Joe Exotic presumably took care of to have a helicopter fly over his old zoo and also go nuts all the pets– at the very least that’s what Joe’s ex-business companion and also proprietor of the zoo, Jeff Lowe, assumes … however Joe’s team is calling BS.

According to the FAA … it got a main complaint regarding a chopper unlawfully flying over Lowe’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park Sunday mid-day inOklahoma We’re informed an examination is underway.



Sources near Jeff inform TMZ … the helicopter breached limited air room and also at one factor was floating right over the zoo’s present store. We’re informed this triggered the pets to go nuts and also burnt out the jeopardized ones, which goes against the Endangered Species Act.

As for the link to Exotic … our resources state Lowe’s individuals obtained the chopper’s tail number as it hummed close by, and also uncovered it matches with the one included in a video clip created by Joe’s lawful team.



We damaged the tale … the lawful team made the video clip to ask President Trump to totally free Joe, declaring he was mounted for placing a struck out on his enemy, Carole Baskin

We’re informed Jeff’s other half, Lauren, called and also reported the occurrence Monday to the FAA.

Joe’s associate, Eric Love, informs us … Team Tiger has no expertise of the occurrence. Love claims no one on the team was entailed, and also claims the helicopter utilized for the video clip was one they hired … it’s not theirs.

Of training course, the entire point increases brows. As you might remember from ‘Tiger King’ … Joe as soon as flew a helicopter over Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue park in Florida to examine it out, which she additionally asserted triggered the pets distress.