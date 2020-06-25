Jeff Hendrick rejects new contract offer as Sean Dyche confirms four seniors will leave Burnley

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has confirmed that four Burnley players will be leaving by the end of their contracts.

The Clarets couldn’t fill a complete nine-man bench during their game at Manchester City recently, due to uncertainty surrounding those senior players.

And in his pre-match press conference in front of Burnley’s game at home to Watford on Thursday, the manager acknowledged that Jeff Hendrick headlines the set of players who will depart.





Premier League teams had been administered until yesterday evening to seal short-term extensions with players whose deals were because of run out on 30 June, but Burnley will now see out the rest of the season with inexperienced youngsters getting back together the numbers.

Along with Hendrick, Joe Hart, Aaron Lennon and Adam Legzdins will all depart.

Speaking to the media, Dyche spoke of his enormous “respect” for a number of of his outgoing players, as well as noting that Hendrick had refused an offer to extend his contract.

“Yes, he Hendrick] will be leaving,” Dyche said. ”As will Joe Hart, Aaron Lennon, Adam Legzdins.

“I have spoke to [Lennon] at amount of the respect I have for him and what they’ve done for the club. It’s exactly the same with Jeff.

“I have just utmost respect for how hard they’ve worked for the club.

“[The contract offer] wasn’t up to what Jeff and his advisers thought was appropriate.”

Dyche explained how a board found their decision over maybe not renewing the players’ deals, suggesting that finances shouldn’t have been a problem – and that the board want him to appear to the long run.

“I know the finances, I can’t sign contracts and I can only advise. I can’t physically sign them players. If once in most seven . 5 years I need to question the board, then I’m happy with that.

“We’re not in virtually any financial difficulties, that’s without a doubt. We’re a really well ran club. The board have made decisions and I’ve said earlier in the day, for me to question the board after seven and half years tells you a great deal.

“I just felt on this occasion it had been advice given a long time ago, to foresee these challenges and so they could probably have been sorted a lot sooner.

“We’re in a good place financially, so that’s probably why it is so surprising.”

However, despite the board’s wishes to see youths emerge, the manager isn’t yet convinced that many of them at the club have decided for top-level action.

“They’re maybe not ready yet. They’re good young pros who want to make good careers, but they haven’t had the relative experience yet.

“That’s why we’ve been stretched, because the chairman wants me to introduce the young players in and integrate them, but we don’t want to rush them in.

“Walking round the Etihad is a valuable experience.”

One positive came as Dyche confirmed that Phil Bardsley should return to the squad, however, having agreed an extension with the club.