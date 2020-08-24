Jeff Hendrick joins Newcastle on four-year deal after Burnley contract expires | Football News





Jeff Hendrick spent four years at Burnley

Jeff Hendrick has joined Newcastle on a four-year deal following the expiration of his Burnley contract.

He told NUFC TV: “It’s a massive club and playing over the years, going to the stadium, it’s one of the best stadiums to play in, so I just want to get playing there.

“I’ve had over 100 games in the Premier League but I want to keep going and keep improving with a different team. It’s going to be different for me, the demands with the bigger stadium, the crowd, how big the club is, so I’ve got to take that on and keep pushing myself and striving to get better.

“I’m looking forward to it – I can’t wait.”

