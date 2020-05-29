Jeff Hendrick: Burnley midfielder attracts AC Milan interest | Football News





AC Milan have proven an interest in signing Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick on a free switch.

Hendrick, capped 54 occasions by the Republic of Ireland, is out of contract this summer season and is but to agree an extension with the Premier League facet.

Milan signalled their interest in Hendrick previous to the coronavirus pandemic and are at the moment assessing their choices forward of the subsequent switch window.

The Serie A giants – very like their rivals Inter – have been wanting more and more extra to the English market in latest months and got here near signing Wigan defender Antonee Robinson in January.

Burnley have held preliminary talks with Hendrick over a brand new contract and stay hopeful of retaining him at Turf Moor.

Plenty of different Premier League golf equipment have proven an interest in Hendrick, who has been a mainstay within the Burnley midfield beneath supervisor Sean Dyche.

The 28-year-old joined Burnley from Derby County in August 2016 for a then club-record price of £10.5m and has since made 139 appearances for the membership, scoring 10 targets.

Hendrick has returned to coaching with Burnley because the Premier League gears as much as return on June 17.