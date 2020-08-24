Jeff Flake, Charlie Dent among more than two dozen former Republican lawmakers endorsing Joe Biden

Trump project representative Tim Murtaugh dismissed the significance of the recommendation.

“Joe Biden has been a failure in the Washington Swamp for a half century, so no one should be surprised when Swamp creatures gather to protect one of their own,” Murtaugh stated. “President Trump has unprecedented support — over 95 percent — among real Republican voters and is also making strong inroads in Biden’s core Democrat constituencies, like Black Americans, Latinos, and union members. President Trump’s record of success for all Americans will carry him to victory in November.”

This story is breaking and will be upgraded.