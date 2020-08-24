Jeff Flake, Charlie Dent among more than two dozen former Republican lawmakers endorsing Joe Biden

Former Sen Jeff Flake of Arizona and former Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania are among those tossing their assistance behind the Democratic governmental candidate through “Republicans for Biden,” and the recommendations begin the early morning of the very first day of the Republican National Convention.
Biden has actually consistently stressed Republican assistance as he wants to develop a broad union in his project versus President Donald Trump.
Trump project representative Tim Murtaugh dismissed the significance of the recommendation.
“Joe Biden has been a failure in the Washington Swamp for a half century, so no one should be surprised when Swamp creatures gather to protect one of their own,” Murtaugh stated. “President Trump has unprecedented support — over 95 percent — among real Republican voters and is also making strong inroads in Biden’s core Democrat constituencies, like Black Americans, Latinos, and union members. President Trump’s record of success for all Americans will carry him to victory in November.”
This story is breaking and will be upgraded.