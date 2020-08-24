Jeff Daniels portrays former FBI director James Comey in new trailer for Showtime limited series

The series covers “an immersive, behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath, which divided a nation,” according to a news release.

‘THE COMEY RULE’ FIRST TRAILER REVEALS BRENDAN GLEESON AND JEFF DANIELS AS DONALD TRUMP AND JAMES COMEY

“Part among the series takes a look at the earliest days of the Russia examination, the FBI’s examination into Hillary Clinton’s e-mails and their influence on Election Night 2016 when Donald Trump stunned the world and was chosen president,” it continued.

COMEY: ‘I CAN’T IMAGINE THAT I’M A TARGET’ OF DURHAM PROBE

“Part two is a virtual day-by-day account of the tempestuous relationship between Comey and Trump and the intense and chaotic first months of the Trump presidency – where allies became enemies, enemies became friends and truth depended on what side you were on.”

The limited series likewise functions Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI director Andrew McCabe, and Kingsley Ben- Adir as President Barack Obama.

The two-part series will premiere on successive nights– Sunday,Sept 27 and Monday,Sept 28 — at 9:00 pm ET …