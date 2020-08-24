Jeff Daniels portrays former FBI director James Comey in new trailer for Showtime limited series

The series covers “an immersive, behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath, which divided a nation,” according to a news release.

“Part among the series takes a look at the earliest days of the Russia examination, the FBI’s examination into Hillary Clinton’s e-mails and their influence on Election Night 2016 when Donald Trump stunned the world and was chosen president,” it continued.

“Part two is a virtual day-by-day account of the tempestuous relationship between Comey and Trump and the intense and chaotic first months of the Trump presidency – where allies became enemies, enemies became friends and truth depended on what side you were on.”

Jeff Daniels as James Comey
(Ben Mark Holzberg/ CBS)

The limited series likewise functions Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI director Andrew McCabe, and Kingsley Ben- Adir as President Barack Obama.

The two-part series will premiere on successive nights– Sunday,Sept 27 and Monday,Sept 28 — at 9:00 pm ET …

