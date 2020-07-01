Jeff Bezos’s wealth hits a new high of $171BILLION as Amazon stock soars amid the pandemic

Jeff Bezos’s fortune has soared to $171.6billion, breaking his previous wealth record from before his divorce.

The billionaire’s net worth broke its previous peak on Wednesday as Amazon’s stock surged 4.4 percent to a record $2,878 value per share, boosting his fortune.

Bezos, who is the richest man in the world, saw his fortune rise even with he relinquished a quarter of his stake in Amazon as a part of his divorce settlement with ex-wife Mackenzie Bezos last year. She has now become the world’s second-richest woman.

Tuesday’s record beats his previous high of $167.7billion, which was set on September 4, 2018, before his divorce as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

This year alone Bezos has seen his fortune rake in $56.7billion.

Amazon hasn’t commented on the founder’s surge in wealth.

This week following complaints about ending pandemic hazard pay, Amazon said it’s going to spend about $500million to offer one-time $500 bonuses to the majority of front-line workers.

Amazon has only seen its shares sky-rocket in the pandemic as stay-at-home orders and lockdowns have pushed consumers to flock to e-commerce shopping instead of brick-and-motar retail.

Bezos owns 11 percent of Amazon stock, which comprises a bulk of his fortune.

Other tech CEO’s have experienced their wealth boom even amid the pandemic which has led millions to apply for unemeployment. In the week ending June 20 1.48million people filed for unemployment, down 1.54million from the week before.

Labor Department said new claims for state unemployment benefits totaled 1.48 million for the week ended June 20

Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk added $25.8billion to his fortune since January 1.

Zoom Video Communications Inc Founder Eric Yuan saw his wealth practically quadruple to $131.1billion.

Mackenzie Bezos acquired a four percent consume Amazon following the divorce. She has a net worth of $56.9billion and climbed to No. 12 in Bloomberg’s ranking of wealthiest people.

She’s now the second-wealthiest woman in the world, trailing behind L’Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers.

The collective net worth of the world’s 500 richest people now stands at $5.93 trillion, in contrast to $5.91 trillion at the beginning of the year, based on Bloomberg