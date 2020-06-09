Jeff Bezos says he doesn’t mind losing Amazon customers angry about his support for Black Lives Matter – Armenian News

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says he doesn’t mind losing customers who’re angry about his support for the Black Lives Matter motion after receiving a variety of “sickening” emails in latest days.

The world’s richest man shared a screenshot on Instagram on Sunday of one of many emails he has obtained after pledging his support as George Floyd protests proceed throughout the United States, the Daily Mail studies.

Bezos has come out in latest days publicly stating his support for the trigger and Amazon additionally at present has a Black Lives Matter banner displayed on its web site.

The electronic mail addressed to Bezos and shared on his Instagram was from a buyer known as Dave who vowed by no means to buy with Amazon once more.

It was full of racial slurs and profanities about Bezos’ support for the group and protests.